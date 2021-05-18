TCC recognized as one of top 10 colleges in the nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College was recognized by the Florida Department of Education Chancellor of Florida Colleges Kathy Hebda and Chancellor of Career and Adult Education on Tuesday after ranking in the top 10 colleges in the nation and finalist for the prestigious Aspen Prize.

“It is humbling to be identified by the Aspen Institute as one of the Top 10 colleges in the nation,” said Jim Murdaugh, TCC President. “I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff and the work we have done. But there is no finish line for what we are doing.”

During the virtual ceremony, First Lady Jill Biden offered congratulations and commended the Aspen Prize finalists for “remarkable achievements.”

“The best institutions don’t just teach, they empower, they meet students where they are and help them to get to where they want to go,” Biden said. “That’s what the Aspen Prize is all about, recognizing the schools that are leading the way, showing us that all students can learn, achieve, and thrive, if only they have the opportunities and support they need.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also spoke at the virtual ceremony.

“This year’s finalists are an impressive roster of innovative and inclusive institutions that put student success at the core of all they do,” Cardona said.

The 18-month Aspen Prize review process includes the examination of extensive data on performance and improvements, along with site visits to each finalist college. The Aspen Prize was awarded to San Antonio College.

The Aspen Prize, awarded every two years since 2011, recognizes outstanding institutions selected from a pool of more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide. With a singular focus on student success, the Aspen Prize honors institutions with outstanding achievement in six areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, and leadership and culture.

