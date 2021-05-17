TCC receives $100,000 for the “Raising Our Game” Athletics Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College received a gift of $100,000 from Wayne and Betty Edwards to support the Raising Our Game: TCC’s Campaign for Athletics Campaign.

This campaign seeks $3 million in investments for two major areas in our athletic program: Facility Enhancements and Endowed Student-Athlete Scholarships.

Facility Enhancements - To be competitive regionally and nationally, TCC must maintain the quality of existing facilities while planning for growth and exceeding fan expectations. During the last 30 years, with help from donors who share the College’s vision, TCC has tackled short-term upgrades to our aging buildings. The Raising Our Game campaign focuses on TCC’s long-term plan to renovate and enhance facilities to better serve students and fans.

Endowed Student-Athlete Scholarship - Scholarships are enormously important in recruiting: a top athlete is likely to choose another school if TCC can’t meet or exceed that school’s aid package. More importantly, scholarships enable athletes to pay more attention to their work, on and off the field, and less to making ends meet.

“Supporting the TCC Athletics Program in their first ever campaign was a very easy decision for my family as we know first-hand the benefits of this program and what I can mean to those seeking to play post-high school sports,” said Wayne Edwards. “We are pleased to be able to provide support.”

The Edwards family has been engaged with TCC Athletics for many years. Wayne served on the Hiring Committee that brought Coach Mike McLeod to TCC.

Wayne and Betty’s son played first base for TCC Baseball in the 1990s. Back then, TCC Athletic Facilities were used by FSU as TCC had the only indoor batting facility in the community.

“This campaign is so very important,” said Heather Mitchell, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the TCC Foundation. “For many student-athletes in the community college sports world, this is HOW they get to College. We are grateful to Wayne and Betty Edwards for their support in helping us RAISE OUR GAME!”

