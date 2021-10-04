TCC professor selected for Fulbright Program 75th Anniversary Art Exhibition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College announced the creative work of Roopali Kambo, associate professor of graphic design, was selected to be included in the Fulbright Program 75th Anniversary Art Exhibition.

The juried exhibit includes former and current Fulbright Scholars and will be a part of the Virtual 44th Annual Conference taking place from October 20 –22, 2021.

TCC says Kambo is a recipient of a Core Fulbright U.S Scholar Award, awarded by the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Her project, Type and Culture: A Study of Typography Design Trends in Devanagari Script and their Influences Over the Years, is focused on examining type design trends in the Devanagari script as it applies to Hindi, within the cultural, social, geographical, and technological contexts.

“I am honored to show with the Fulbright 75th anniversary juried exhibition and feel privileged to be a part of this august group of Fulbright scholars,” said Kambo. “As a visual communication scholar, and a recipient of a Core Fulbright U.S. Scholar award 2018-19 (Research), I am interested in experimental typography and integrating methods of design and art for a meaningful human experience. As I continue my explorations with script as an expression of visual aesthetic, I am grateful for this opportunity to share my work with the audience this platform provides.”

According to TCC, Kambo, a native of India, earned a BFA from the University of Tennessee and an MFA from Purdue University. She was a professor at Florida State University before taking on her current position at TCC in 2012.

"She is a fine artist who shows regularly and has been recognized for her artwork," TCC said in a statement. "Her work is now in many public and private collections."