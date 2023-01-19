TCC president supports letter addressing critical race theory, diversity equity and inclusion instruction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College president Jim Murdaugh was one of 28 Florida community college presidents who officially supported a letter that addressed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Critical Race Theory in the state's community college system.

The letter from the Florida College System Council of Presidents was released Wednesday.

The college presidents confirmed in the document:

The institutions will not fund or support any institutional practice, policy, or academic requirement that compels belief in critical race theory or related concepts such as intersectionality, or the idea that systems of oppression should be the primary lens through which teaching and learning are analyzed and/or improved upon.



Further, if critical race theory or related concepts are taught as part of an appropriate postsecondary subject’s curriculum, our institutions will only deliver instruction that includes critical race theory as one of several theories and in an objective manner. - Florida College System Council of Presidents letter

The letter notes that by Feb. 1, all the community colleges will have evaluated and removed any institutional instruction, training, polices that were opposed to the forms of discrimination described in the letter.

When contacted Thursday to request a comment from Murdaugh, Tallahassee Community College referred ABC 27 to the statements in the document.