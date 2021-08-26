TCC offers incentives for new faculty amid enrollment increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite the impacts of the pandemic, enrollment is up at Tallahassee Community College and they're looking for more instructors to keep up with student needs.

The college has just over 400 more students this fall than last.

As such, they now have an urgent need for English, Math, and Biology adjunct faculty. TCC's provost says it's a great opportunity with added incentive for qualified parties interested in teaching.

"We are offering a bonus where you can earn up to $5,000 per class and adjuncts can teach multiple classes so we're putting it all out there hoping we can get some great people from our community to come out and help us at TCC."

While their primary need is for face-to-face instruction, those who sign on can also teach virtual or hybrid classes.

Adjunct faculty members can also later pursue permanent positions.