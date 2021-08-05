TCC offers funding for students facing evictions or foreclosures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College announced Thursday there's help for TCC students facing evictions or foreclosure

TCC says students who were enrolled in the summer semester and who are facing evictions or foreclosures can apply for emergency assistance from the college.

Students can access the application form by visiting my.tcc.fl.edu or on the MYTCC app. Students who were enrolled at TCC this summer can submit their applications by Friday, Aug. 20 at noon. The financial aid support will be disbursed by Friday, Aug. 27.

Students enrolled for the fall semester, can begin completing an application for emergency assistance on the first day of the semester, Aug. 23 by visiting my.tcc.fl.edu or on the MYTCC app.

The application deadline for housing eviction assistance does not apply to other emergency financial aid grants under the CARES Act. Funds for housing, healthcare, childcare and tuition expenses related to the pandemic are still available and will be disbursed in January.