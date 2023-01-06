TCC offering new Medical Laboratory Technology associates degree program to help fill the need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College met with local hospitals, and they say that there’s 13% growth in job openings in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Medical Laboratory Technologists work in medical lab and run tests for hospitals. The need increased for these positions with the coronavirus. It is a 2-year program, and the only perquisite is a high school diploma. Vice President of Academic Affairs Calandra Stringer says that most people only consider nursing when exploring the medical field, but this field is another way to help fill the need for the ever-growing healthcare field.

“With everything going on with the different variants of covid it’s important that we have the expertise that’s necessary. It’s important we provide the training that’s needed to be able to help our healthcare partners to meet the ongoing need, the ongoing demand,” said Calandra Stringer.

TCC expects the program to be up and running by this fall. There are currently 30 spots open for the program. The school is also hiring 2 additional certified faculty members.

