TCC names Steven Outlaw as the New Executive Director for the Florida Public Safety Institute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TCC) — Tallahassee Community College names Steven Outlaw as the next Executive Director of the Florida Public Safety Institute (FPSI).

Outlaw has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He recently retired from the Tallahassee Police Department where he served as the Interim Chief of Police. As interim chief, Outlaw directed all facets of police operations of the largest and full-service policing organization in the region by maintaining a budget, overseeing hundreds of sworn members, building upon community relationships and much more.

“TCC has a long history of developing professional law enforcement and firefighter candidates and has enjoyed strong partnerships with local public safety agencies,” said Outlaw. “Public safety professionals are humans policing, responding, and caring for other humans in need. It is exciting to help mold citizens entering these professions. I am proud to help continue the institution’s legacy.”

Outlaw began his law enforcement career as a police recruit attending the College’s Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy. He later served as an adjunct professor at the academy. His children also graduated from TCC.

“Steve Outlaw’s significant experience in law enforcement, strong background in training and connections in our community, as well as his leadership skills and integrity all make him an ideal executive director at the Institute,” said Jim Murdaugh, TCC President. “I’m looking forward to working with him to take FPSI to the next level.”

Outlaw is succeeding E.E. Eunice who started his career at TCC in 2000 and served in many capacities including Campus Police Chief.

FPSI offers training for in-demand public safety careers in fields such as law enforcement, firefighting, corrections, criminal justice, security and telecommunications. The recruits and trainees are dedicated to their communities and driven to protect and serve.