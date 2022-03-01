Watch
TCC Library hosts 8th Annual Library Books and Bites Sale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Community College invites students and members of the community to attend the 8th annual Library Books & Bites Sale hosted by the TCC Library. It will take place Monday and Tuesday, March 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library courtyard.

The sale will include books and audiobooks ranging from children’s books to biographies and history, posters, and more. The Nostalgia Corner will feature DVDs, CDs, and laser discs. Items will range in price from 25 cents to five dollars. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.

“We are excited to be able to resume our annual Library Books & Bites Sale for the first time in two years. Please come out and support TCC Libraries at this wonderful event," says Stephen Banister, Director of Library Services.

The proceeds from the sale to go towards year-round cultural and enrichment events held in the library for students, faculty, staff, and community members.

