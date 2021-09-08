TCC launches campus safety app

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College launched its official safety mobile app, Eagle Safe.

The College’s Campus Security worked to develop the app to provide students, faculty and staff with added protection on TCC’s campus. The app integrates with TCC’s safety and security systems.

“As we prepared to be on campus this fall, it was a high priority for me that we offered students a tool that would be accessible to them on their phones no matter whether they were on-campus or off-campus focused on safety and security,” said Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President for Student Affairs.

The app has several safety and security features including "Mobile Blue Light," allowing a user to send their location to TCC security in real-time in case of a crisis. "Friend Walk" sends a user’s location to a friend through email or text message.

“EagleSafe was designed to allow students to connect with our Campus Police Department but more importantly to provide such features as a Friend Walk and a Mobile Blue Light for emergency situations,” said Rowland.

Through the app, TCC is able to send safety notifications and instructions should an on-campus emergency occur.

The free app can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.