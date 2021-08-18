TCC invests $500K to help bridge gap between local worker shortage, employers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College announced Wednesday a $500,000 investment in a workforce development training initiative that will focus on in-demand industries with critical workplace shortages.

The first industry targeted by the TCC2WORK Workforce Connections Initiative is healthcare, according to a release from TCC.

TCC says that "currently, local healthcare employers have identified both immediate hiring needs, as well as longer-term workforce, needs that will extend over the next 12 months."

The first job that will be targeted for rapid retraining is medical assistant which has an immediate need across the local healthcare community, the college announced.

According to a recent survey of healthcare employers conducted by the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, there is an immediate need for 139 medical assistant positions, according to TCC. This need will nearly double over the next 12 months with another 112 job vacancies.

"The Clinical Medical Assistant program (150-hours) will teach foundational knowledge and basic science in medical terminology, basic pharmacology and nutrition, and anatomy and physiology, clinical patient care in electrocardiography, phlebotomy, parenteral administration, point of care testing, assessment & management skills of the patient, and administrative tasks as it applies to a clinical medical assistant," TCC wrote in a release.

Learning these skills will allow students to obtain an internship in the clinical setting with direct patient care experience where they will intern as a clinical medical assistant.

Students will be eligible to sit for the national certification exam in Clinical Medical Assisting upon completion of the program and gain employment as a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.

The initiative will provide people who are already in the healthcare community an opportunity for advancement as well as open doors for those seeking to enter the healthcare industry in as little as three months with a nationally recognized industry credential.

The TCC2WORK Workforce Connection initiative will include major partnerships with Florida Health Science Consulting, Florida State University and the healthcare community.

“We are excited to partner with TCC’s Division of Workforce Development to launch Workforce Connections,” said Colette Washington, CEO of Florida Health Sciences Consulting. “With the need for skilled healthcare workers increasing each day, we must work together to meet this need.”

The initiative also creates an important workforce bridge between local employers, job seekers and students currently attending our universities.

Specifically, TCC will target local unemployed and underemployed individuals to receive this training. Additionally, the initiative with the support of Florida State University – College of Medicine outreach program, will assist FSU pre-med and pre-health students who are currently enrolled in a healthcare discipline and seeking to enter the healthcare arena to receive this short-term training that will accelerate their entry into the healthcare industry while they work toward their degree.

People interested in the training can register in one of the upcoming classes listed below. Additionally, individuals who require assistance with covering the cost of the training can apply for a Workforce Connections scholarship by contact 1-833-TCC-JOBS or workforce@tcc.fl.edu.

Employers who would like to participate in the Workforce Connections initiative can call 1-833-TCC-JOBS or email workforce@tcc.fl.edu.

For more general information on the initiative, you can click here.