TCC increases enrollment for new STEM academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is increasing their enrollment to 200 students for their first ever STEM high school.

It’s called the Tallahassee Collegiate Academy and will service 9th and 10th grade students only.

To join the school all students must apply and fill out the necessary forms on TCC’s website.

The project-based school will offer dual enrollment to set students up to join the STEM field straight out of high school or to go on to further their education with college.

The school is currently accepting applications for teachers and will begin August 10th.