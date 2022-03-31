TCC hosts third annual Symposium on Undergraduate Research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday, Tallahassee Community College hosted its third annual Symposium on Undergraduate Research.

The program allows TCC students to showcase their work in-person or virtually and have the opportunity to win prize money or present at the National Council for Undergraduate Research Conference.

Dean of Social Sciences, Bryan Hooper says this gives good exposure for students before beginning careers away from TCC.

"This is the fourth iteration of our undergraduate research symposium her at TCC, and the symposium was birth out of the idea that we wanted to give our students that will be matriculating from TCC headed into whatever it their next stage is. We wanted to at least give them so good background and how to conduct research, " Hooper said.

Presentations included laboratory experiments, research papers, creative performances, visual artwork, films, and independent study projects.