TCC honors graduates with academic excellence and leadership awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Graduation is just days away at Tallahassee Community College. The school is honoring three students who started their education journey in foundational programs. All three awards recognize the graduates for different achievements from academics to leadership.

Rita James, Terrelle Thomas, and Dante Dix will be honored tonight in a virtual ceremony. One student says it took a village, and they're thankful for everyone who made it happen.

Dean of Transitional Studies, Sharisse Turner, said "it does take a village and we're just pleased to be a part of their village and their experience."

Dante Dix, a recipient of the Sharisse Bronson Turner Eagles SOAR Award, said "it's okay to have setbacks, it's okay to face challenges when you're in college but also we have to remember that when we work hard, that hard work is going to pay off."

Dante plans to become a social worker. Terrelle and Rita will pursue forensic science and accounting, respectively.