TCC presents Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Community College announced the honorees for the 23rd Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar.

According to TCC, the college has been using the calendar since 2001 to honor African Americans that have committd to making a difference in the local community. This year's theme is "Freedom, Justice, Equality," which features community leaders who work to preserve and promote each principle through civic and community engagement in Leon, Jefferson, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

This year's calendar honorees are as follow:



Cherry Hall Alexander (Founder)

Althemese Pemberton Barnes (President’s Award)

Pastor Lucius K. Wade, Sr. (February)

Lashawn Gordon (March)

Keshia M. Jenkins (April)

Dr. Inika P. Williams (May)

Pastor Deshone D. Hedrington (June)

Dr. Andrea Oliver (July)

Dr. Bruce W. Strouble (August)

Charles E. “Chuck” Hobbs, II (September)

Dr. Bryan K. Hooper, Jr. (October)

Opal McKinney-Williams (November)

Mary Bush Smith (December)

Sharon Ofuani (January 2024)

Frank Brown (student honoree)

Katreva Yvette Cox (student honoree)

The calendars are free and were given out on Tuesday. For anyone that may have questions or bulk pickup requests, contact the African American History Calendar Committee at AAHMC@tcc.fl.edu.