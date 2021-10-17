TCC holds annual science festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College brought science to the students Saturday hoping to foster a love for the subject.

The college brought organizations from across Florida to help teach kids about the different aspects of science and STEM.

TCC says they want to expose students to science outside of the classroom to make it both fun and educational.

"They are our future scientists and we want to be able to encourage and really spark their interests and give them the support they need to have as they learn about science and they follow that particular pathway," said Anthony Jones of TCC.

Florida State, Florida A&M University and Fish and Wildlife are just some of the organizations that attended Saturday's festival.