TCC Foundation hosts second annual Food and Wine Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While some prefer their dishes savory, others like them sweet. No matter the preference, there was something for everyone to eat and drink at the TCC Foundation's Cleaver and Cork Food and Wine Festival.

Dozens of restaurants had their tastiest samples on display.

Attendees were able to chew their way from table to table, sip to the sounds of live music, and even sit and watch live cooking demonstrations from chefs like Fresh from Florida's Justin Timineri.

"We're excited to be able to showcase Florida products here in our own community where I live here in Tallahassee," Timineri said. "Normally I'm traveling up and down the state and all over the world doing cooking demonstrations and samplings, but it's incredibly nice to be able to do that in my own community."

For the Table Hospitality representative Emily Lee said it's a great way for their business to get involved in the community while supporting TCC's educational programs.

"A lot of our staff are TCC students, so it's a good way to support them and to kind of create this cyclical give back process is by participating in Cleaver and Cork," Lee said.

Cleaver and Cork is now in its seventh year, with the Food and Wine Festival in its second.

Proceeds directly benefit scholarships and equipment for the TCC Foundation's healthcare programs.