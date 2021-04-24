TCC cleaning up their neighborhood this Earth Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is stepping up this Earth Day to take care of the zip code they call home. Tomorrow, students will clean up trash across campus and along the roadways of the 32304 zip code. But it goes farther than that, they chose their home zip code to clean up because it is the city's most economically challenged.

Gerald Jones, the Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, said "we've challenged ourselves to get back out there in the community in a safe way and to just demonstrate what we do in higher education and that's lead by example."

Students and faculty will take shifts picking up garbage along all major streets near campus, helping to engage students in TCC's sustainability efforts.