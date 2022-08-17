TCC and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launch statewide initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced a new program called Project Anchor.

The statewide initiative will create opportunities for young people in the juvenile justice program that will allow them to obtain a degree or other credentials to later excel in life. Project Anchor will focus on kids ages 15-21 and will offer instruction in several areas such as information technology, construction and manufacturing, hospitality, and retail.

“That’s the exciting part to me of this. We’re creating opportunities that for some of our young people that unfortunately found their way into a juvenile justice program, it’s giving them hope. And to me, when we can create hope and help kids have a pathway into a career like this it’s going to change the trajectory for them and future generations,” says Eric Hall.

Project Anchor will begin this fall.