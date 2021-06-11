TCC: $20M in grants available for current, future students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College announced that $20 million in grants is available for current and future students.

TCC said students may be eligible for a grant from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

"Based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, these funds are intended to support students with the cost of attendance or for emergency costs related to COVID-19. These expenses may include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, child care, and more," TCC said in a statement.

Funds are available for students based on part-time or full-time status and financial needs.

Student eligibility is determined according to strict guidance from the United States Department of Education.

Eligible students must meet all of the below qualifications: