TCAC protests 'anti-riot' bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community Action Committee gathered in front of the Leon County Courthouse to show their disapproval of HB1.

The governor proposed the bill following a violent protest in Tampa last year.

If approved, it would allow police to challenge their budget, open communities to liability for poor riot control and create or strengthen penalties against violent actors.

TCAC says they're not letting it happen without a fight.

"Despite the fact that this anti-free speech, this anti-protest bill has passed, we are still going to continue that our voices are heard because we will continue to still fight for justice and what's the right thing to do," said TCAC President Regina Joseph.

The full Senate now holds HB1's fate.