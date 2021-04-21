TCAC celebrates Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, FSU hosts Unity Walk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After months of calling for change, Tuesday's verdict in the Derek Chauvin case gave hope to people who gathered at Cascades Park.

Florida State University's Athletics Department walked for Unity.

A guilty verdict for former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin echoing across the nation and here in Tallahassee.

Chauvin found guilty on three counts Tuesday.

Tallahassee's Community Action Committee, celebrating that outcome after protesting last summer against racial injustice.

People passing by Tuesday night joining in, feeling "Hopeful, hopeful and grateful that the verdict came down the way it did," Emily Williams said."Celebrating with the Floyd family."

Some say this will set a precedent on what law enforcement should and should not do.

"It's encouraging to see that Derek Chauvin has that type of notoriety associated with his name," said Chaela Debelen.

Just hours before the celebration and verdict a Unity Walk on FSU's campus, part of the ACC's Unity week.

"Just the reality of trying to eradicate racial injustice that's happening in our world. And we try to create an atmosphere of unity," Aaron Tillman, representing FS-Unified.

FSU's athletic department, holding their second unity walk, the first right after the death of George Floyd nearly a year ago.

"Recognize marginalized communities and really just come together as an FSU community," said Lexi Walters.

A community now reflecting.

"We understand this won't bring George back but we want to celebrate with them because this is a victory for the Floyd family and for black people as a whole," Williams said.

Hoping for a brighter future.

