PERRY, FLa. — Due to extreme cold weather, Taylor County is set to provide a warming center for those in need, beginning Friday.

The center will be open at Forest Capital Hall from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 in Perry, Florida.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says transportation will be provided as needed. Contact the sheriff's office at 850-584-4225.