Taylor County Sheriff's Office warns public of recent scam

PERRY, Fla. — Taylor County Sheriff's Office is warning the local community of a recent scam.

The sheriff's office says it has received several complaints that an individual who is identifying himself as a Deputy with the sheriff's office is calling people and informing them that they have a warrant for their arrest.

The person then asks the victim to send money to avoid being arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, a cloned phone number is being used by the individual.

The sheriff's office says it would never contact you and ask you for any type of cash transaction over the telephone.