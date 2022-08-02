Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following pursuit

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a lengthy pursuit Monday night.

According to a news release provided by the sheriff’s office, at 2 p.m. Monday, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Road in Perry.

Deputies were responding to a reported stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, a four-door sedan, was reported to law enforcement officials stolen by 30-year-old male Rodquez Dontay Holmes, also-known-as Kermit, of Suwannee County.

A be on the lookout notice was sent to other law enforcement agencies for the vehicle, while the sheriff’s office attempted to find the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle returning to Taylor County on U.S. Highway 27 eastbound.

Around 5:30 p.m., the vehicle was located by sheriff’s office deputies and a chase began.

Law enforcement official attempted to slow the vehicle by placing spike strips on the road to puncture the sedan's tires, but the driver continued for several miles before coming to a stop near a convenience store on U.S. Highway 27.

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Holmes, fled the vehicle on foot.

Law enforcement officials established a perimeter and K-9 unites from the Perry Police Department and the Florida Department of Corrections were able to track down Holmes.

The report says Holmes continued to run through backyards of several citizens and attempted to enter into one residence.

The report adds around 6:43 p.m., Holmes stole a second vehicle, a pickup truck from a residence on Foley Cut-off Road. Holmes then fled in the truck as deputies gave chase for a second time.

Taylor County Sheriff's Office A man allegedly stole a dually Ford F350 from a residence of Foley Cut-Off Road, Monday, August 1, 2022 in Taylor County, Florida.

The alleged suspect then exited the truck and fled on foot.

Holmes was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in a yard of a nearby residence around 7 p.m.

Holmes is facing two counts of Grand Theft of a Vehicle, two counts of Fleeing and Eluding, two counts of Resisting without violence, among other charges.

Taylor County sheriff Wayne Padgett thanked in the news release the law enforcement officers from Perry Police Department, the Department of Corrections K-9 Teams, and Florida Highway Patrol for their teamwork and assistance.