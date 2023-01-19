Taylor County shelter in need of volunteers

Volunteers are needed for a shelter in Taylor County.

According to Taylor County Sheriff's Office, volunteers will assist staff shelters during and after disasters or emergencies to provide a safe environment to displaced citizens. Volunteers will work in pairs with the support of Red Cross, local law enforcement and the sheriff's office Division of Emergency Management.

Volunteers must pass a Level 2 background check and will receive four hours of training from the Red Cross on how to open and operate a shelter, the sheriff's office says.

For those interested in volunteering, email TCEM@taylorsheriff.org to receive a volunteer application.