Taylor County set for possible flood after experiencing dry spell

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County has officially been placed under flood warning. The county is expecting to see the most rain fall in its northern communities Eridu and Shady Grove.

Their main concern being their back roads which in the past have been prone to flooding. Though there are no plans to close down the roads any time soon.

Emergency Management Director John Louk says even with dry ground whenever a lot of rain in a short period of time is predicted you can expect to see some runoff. Louk says despite it, the county is grateful to see the heavy rainfall.

"We've been going through quite a dry spell lately. The water table is not saturated by any means. So, we should be able to absorb a lot of the water," said Louk.

The Emergency Management Team is keeping a close eye out and are sending notifications as they receive them, through social media to keep the public informed.

