Taylor County Deputies search for escaped inmate

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is working with FDOC K-9 Officers to locate an inmate that escaped from Taylor County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, the escapee is Joseph "J.J." Padgett, a white male from Perry. He was being held in jail on property crime and drug charges.

"Anyone who sees Joseph Padgett or has information about his whereabouts are strongly urged not to approach him and call Taylor County Communications immediately at 850-584-2429 or 911," states a TCSO Facebook post.

