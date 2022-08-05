Taylor County jail correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office distributed Friday, Brandon James, age 33, was arrested Friday and charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

The news release adds that James’ employment with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was terminated.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said it began an investigation in June after a female informant provided information that while incarcerated at the Taylor County jail in 2020, she engaged in a "sexual affair" with James.

The sheriff’s office said its criminal investigative unit began an investigation.

On Friday, James was interviewed by law enforcement officials and allegedly confessed to engaging in sexual relations with the inmate in 2020.