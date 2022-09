Taylor County Sheriff Padgett had called for a voluntary evacuation order for all coastal, flood prone, and low-lying areas of Taylor County beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

A pet-friendly, general population shelter at Taylor County Elementary School, 1600 East Green Street, will open Sept. 28 at 8 a.m., according to a post made on the Taylor County Sheriff's Office - Division of Emergency Management Facebook page.