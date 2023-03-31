Taylor Biro files new complaint alleging Eddie Gallegher concerns led to her early dismissal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New documents paint a picture of why Taylor Biro believes she was terminated from the citizens police review board.

Now Biro is demanding a trial by jury.

It's a second attempt at proving wrongful termination but with a series of events leading up to her departure.

In an amended complaint filed Wednesday the document outlined:

- September 2nd— Biro brought up concerns about a recent Tallahassee police tactical training exercise involving ex-Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher.

Gallagher was facing murder and war crimes but was later acquitted.

- October 6th— Biro asked for a TPD representative to speak towards how police officer trainers are selected and was denied.

TPD defended the exercise saying Gallagher only observed the training along with other trainers doing the same.

- October 12th— Biro's mug with 'abolish the police' was brought up for the first time at the City Commission meeting.

- December 7th— Biro was terminated from her role on the board.

- December 14th— Biro filed a lawsuit against the city of Tallahassee—a judge would later dismiss the case.

"She was speaking on behalf of or speaks on behalf of everyone who is not invited to the table," said Janel Diaz, Executive Director of Capital Tea.

Janel Diaz is the founder of Capital Tea, a transgender non-profit organization who recommended Biro be part of the board.

"She doesn't normally go by the standards of what society, and everybody thinks that she should go," said Diaz.

A trait Diaz believes is an honorable one. Biro alleges this very reason is why she was terminated from her position on the CPRB.

The city of Tallahassee is pushing back at those claims in a statement reading in part:

The City will continue to professionally and vigorously defend this case. The City Commission continues to have the same interest in having an unbiased panel to perform this important work.

