Task Force hosts prayer vigil for Terra Lake shooting victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An evening of prayer and fellowship but for a somber occasion.

Dozens gathered at the Terra Lake Apartments on Pullen Road in Tallahassee to call for an end to gun violence.

“It was very scary I would say. Learning that it was only 5 minutes away from where I lay my head at night, very scary,” said Lekayla Griffin.

The latest shooting left a woman dead Wednesday evening while children and families were outside.

Tallahassee police made an arrest based on witness statements, many of whom were small children playing.

Pastor Judy Mandrell confirming there were 20 children outside at the time.

Doctor Jay Reeve, CEO of the Apalachee Center, says the children facing a traumatic event like this shooting will need a supportive environment while processing what happened.

"For younger kids it's really important to reassure the kid that they are safe and that's just a paramount job for the parent to say you saw something scary but I'm here to keep you safe," said Dr. Reeve.

The apartment of the victim and gunman was cleaned out by family members. Though as one part of the story is coming to an end, another is beginning as pastors prayed over the area where the shooting happened.

“I love seeing strangers come together to pray and I hope that it happens more often,” said Griffin.

