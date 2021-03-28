Task force helps more minorities get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an effort to get more African-Americans vaccinated, leaders in Tallahassee are focused on the city's under-served communities. They, along with volunteers, are canvassing neighborhoods.

"We went door to door," said Elaine Bryant who has been helping minorities get vaccinated. "We had materials, education, we actually talked to residents."

They have been educating people about the vaccine, and encouraging them to get protection from COVID-19.

"Community engagement is fundamental in having these shots available in various sites around the community," said Bryant.

So far, only about 10,000 African-Americans in Leon County have received the vaccine. That's why the statewide coronavirus taskforce is targeting communities like Griffin Heights, where a clinic was held at Mount Zion AME church on Saturday.

"We wanted to remove that hesitancy so that they would want to take it," said Bryant.

The joint vaccine clinic was put on by Bond Community Health and Neighborhood Medical Center. Almost 800 vaccines were available during the walk up and drive-thru clinic.

"We're just very excited about the community reception for the vaccine, and we're looking forward to seeing everyone vaccinated as soon as possible," said Faye Tinson, a nurse practitioner who helped give shots.

The joint effort, helping people like Stanley Sims, who has been active in his community trying to get his friends and neighbors vaccinated.

"Being a community advocate I was really forced to face my fears because I have a fear of needles, so getting out in the community, advocating this vaccine being an African-American male, so I had to do my part not only for me but for my neighbors and my children," said Sims.