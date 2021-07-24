Task force aims to fight crime along North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Data provided to North Monroe Corridor Task Force members from the Leon County Sheriff's office shows a significant percent increase in crime over the last two years. That's why they're looking for actionable solutions to help improve the community.

"Emergency 911 reports have increased 21% over the past two years, and there's a very high concentration of crime taking place on North Monroe just south of the I-10 interchange," said Leon County commissioner Rick Minor.

North Monroe Corridor Task Force members spent Thursday evening looking for ways to lower crime rates along North Monroe between Fred George Rd. and Tharpe Street, an area Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor said is critical to travelers impression of the Capital City.

"It's the number one gateway into Tallahassee," said Minor. "More people come into our community through that North Monroe I-10 interchange than in any other point in the county."

A closer look at the incident numbers shows, "80 percent of them are trespassing, larceny, assault, criminal mischief, drugs, and things of that nature," added Minor.

He said many of their options for cleaning up crime will require cooperation from neighbors and businesses.

"One thing is helping to create a network among the businesses and hotels and neighborhoods so if people see something, they say something. If they report the crimes that are taking place, they can help law enforcement arrive at the scene and deal with the issues as they happen," Minor said.

It's a goal Angela Bright said will help people feel more safe and secure.

"Having them address that would be wonderful for you know not only my family but all of my neighbors and everyone else in this community," Bright said.

The task force's next meeting will be on August 5, addressing homelessness.