Tarra The Elephant celebrates her 51st birthday with Elephant Refuge North America

- Tarra, an 8-foot tall, 9,700-pound Asian elephant, has been a cherished resident of the refuge for over three years.
- Supporters have flooded the refuge's social media with birthday wishes for Tarra.
- Watch the video to hear from the organization's founder about her relationship with Tarra, dating back to the 1970's.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Over in our Attapulgus neighborhood, staff from Elephant Refuge North America celebrated a special birthday today.
Meet Tarra, originally from Southeast Asia.
This 8-foot beauty has just turned 51 years old.
Carol Buckley, Founder of Elephant Refuge North America has been a part of Tarra’s life dating back to the 70’s.
Buckley shares what the female elephant has meant to her throughout all this time.
"It's been a life journey and she's the reason." Buckley went on to add "She has led me on the most amazing life journey for 50 years; 51 years now. I am incredibly lucky and thankful that I met her when she was an little bitty baby and that I was interested enough to volunteer my time."
Tarra, shares 850-acres with two other elephants named Mundi and Bo.
For neighbors interested in seeing more, Elephant Aid International live streams how these elephants interact without human influence.