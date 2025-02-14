Tarra The Elephant celebrates her 51st birthday with Elephant Refuge North America

Tarra, an 8-foot tall, 9,700-pound Asian elephant, has been a cherished resident of the refuge for over three years.

Supporters have flooded the refuge's social media with birthday wishes for Tarra.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's founder about her relationship with Tarra, dating back to the 1970's.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over in our Attapulgus neighborhood, staff from Elephant Refuge North America celebrated a special birthday today.

Meet Tarra, originally from Southeast Asia.

This 8-foot beauty has just turned 51 years old.

Carol Buckley, Founder of Elephant Refuge North America has been a part of Tarra’s life dating back to the 70’s.

Buckley shares what the female elephant has meant to her throughout all this time.

"It's been a life journey and she's the reason." Buckley went on to add "She has led me on the most amazing life journey for 50 years; 51 years now. I am incredibly lucky and thankful that I met her when she was an little bitty baby and that I was interested enough to volunteer my time."

Tarra, shares 850-acres with two other elephants named Mundi and Bo.

For neighbors interested in seeing more, Elephant Aid International live streams how these elephants interact without human influence.