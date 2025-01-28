Talyor County Sheriff's Office on the hunt for two escaped inmates

TAYLOR COUNTY, FL — Taylor County Sheriff's Office needs the public help in locating two missing inmates.

They say 23-year-old Rayshawn Lamond Lee and 32-year-old Joshya Arron Warf were last seen overnight Monday during counts but were discovered missing this morning when breakfast was being served.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Taylor County Communications Center immediately at 850-584-2429 or call 911.

The sheriff's office says do not approach these individuals if spotted; call local authorities if you see them.