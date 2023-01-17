Talquin issues water boil notice for customers in Gadsden County area

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Gadsden County area.

Talquin Electric Cooperative says a boil water notice is in effect for water members in the Gadsden Regional Water System. They say approximately 45 water services are being affected by the notice.

People living in the following areas need to make sure they are boiling their water first before using it: 1767-2435 Tallavana Tr, 4225-4325 Tallavana Trl, Magnolia Ct.

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for: GADSDEN REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM

Talquin says those in the affected areas may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main and washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments.

They advise to run water from a bathtub faucet or an outside spigot to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances. Water should settle before drinking if sediment is present in the water.

