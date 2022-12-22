Talquin issues water advisories for area of Cajer Posey Road in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Talquin Electric Cooperative announced Thursday afternoon that it issued a discolored water advisory and a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for an area in Wakulla County.

The discolored water advisory is related to a water main break during road construction on Cajer Posey Road.

Talquin said the water main was struck and cracked a pipe along its entire length.

The precautionary boil water notice is for 734 Shadeville Road along with 68-306 Cajer Posey Road within the Wakulla County Regional Water System.

Talquin said not to drink the water without boiling the water first. It recommends having the water heated up to a rolling boil for a minute, allow the water to cool then use for drinking or cooking.

Washing clothes in discolored water may lead to altered clothing.

For both notices, Talquin recommends to run water from an outside source like a spigot or faucet to make sure the water is flushed before consuming or operating appliances.