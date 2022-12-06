Talquin issues precautionary boil water notice for some customers in Wakulla County 

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A boil water notice was issued Monday for some Talquin customers in Wakulla County.

According to a news release by Talquin Electric Cooperative, which has a water and wastewater division, the precautionary boil water notice is in effect for Talquin water members in the Wakulla County Regional Water System located at Harbour Point, Sea Breeze Dr, Royster Dr, Shell Point Rd., Canal St, Rising Tide, Alverson Way, Cedar Island Way, Paradise Village, Walker Creek Dr, Beaty Taff Dr, Dockside, Pebble Ct, Sandy and Sand Piper Ln.





Map Courtesy of Talquin

Talquin notes 393 water services are affected by the boil water notice.

Customers are urged not to drink water out of faucets without boiling the water first. Talquin adds to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a minute and let the water cool before using it for drinking or cooking.

Customers may also experience discolored tap water because of moving sediments in the water main. Talquin recommends to run water from an outside source or a bathtub to confirm water has been flushed before operating appliances.