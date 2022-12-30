Talquin issues boil water notice for customers in Lake Jackson area

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.

Talquin Electric Cooperative says a boil water notice is in effect for water members in the Lake Jackson Water System. They say approximately 95 water services are being affected by the notice.

People living in the following areas need to make sure they are boiling their water first before using it: 5044-5060 Meadowlark Ln;7011,7067 Calico Cir;5083-5091 Red Gum Rd;6980-7002 Red Gum Ct;7059-7138 Blueberry Hill Dr;5127-5480 Ochlocknee Rd;7449-8061 Old Bainbridge Rd; Country Manor Estates.

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for: LAKE JACKSON WATER SYSTEM

Talquin Electric





Talquin says those in the affected areas may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main and washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments.

They advise to run water from a bathtub faucet or an outside spigot to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances. Water should settle before drinking if sediment is present in the water.

