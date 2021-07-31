Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Talquin: Gadsden County members may be experiencing lower water pressure

The cooperative says it is due to a well being out of service
items.[0].image.alt
Moser
Cropped Photo: Jenn Durfey / Flickr / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
WATER FAUCET
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 11:48:36-04

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Talquin Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that members in the Gadsden County Regional Water System may be experiencing lower than normal water pressure.

Talquin says that the lower water pressure is due to a well in the east side of the water system being out of service, but adds that they are working quickly to get the well back into service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, they are asking customers to conserve water where ever possible until the well is back in service. Talquin also says that customers should refrain from any non-essential water use like watering lawns, washing cars and filling swimming pools.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming