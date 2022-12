GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: Talquin announced outage in Midway area has been resolved and power has been restored.

INITIAL STORY

Talquin Electric Cooperative announced on Monday that members in the Midway area are currently experiencing a power outage, affecting approximately 1,300 members.

The company says crews are working and will restore power as quickly and safely as possible.