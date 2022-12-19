Watch Now
UPDATE: Talquin Electric Cooperative: Power restored in northeast Leon County

Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 12:02:23-05

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 11:58 a.m.: Taquin said as of 11:25 a.m., power has been restored. The cause of the outage was due to a tree that fell on power lines.

INITIAL REPORT

A power outage Monday has impacted Talquin Electric Cooperative customers in northeast Leon County.

According to a post on social media by Talquin late Monday morning, an outage at the Baker Substation has impacted 1,524 members as of 10:55 a.m.

Talquin said its crew members are working to fix the outage.

This story will be updated.

