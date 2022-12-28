Talquin developing new water well in Midway area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “If they knew we were going to get a freeze or something like that they should have prepared to keep the pressure, the water pressure,” said Calvin Jackson.

Water pressures are back up in Gadsden County, but many families are still upset about the 4-day long water issues they faced over the holiday. Four counties were affected by the recent water issues. Talquin Electric says it is due to the high demand for dripping faucets to prevent freezing pipes.

The increase combined with loss of power at key well sites caused significant delay in water pressure recovery. The company says their new water well will provide additional water supply and assure the water demand is met in the future.

However, people like Calvin Jackson want more. He and his wife had to travel to a neighboring county to take showers at his daughter’s house.

“I think we should get feedback or something like that because we lost— in the cold, we lost water, and it kept us from doing things like we needed to do with it," said Jackson.

Talquin was unable to meet for an interview but has released a statement in response on the incident reading in part: “We appreciate our members understanding these unusual circumstances due to a weather-related event.”

To avoid this from happening again, Talquin asks that everyone practice preserving water to help restore and keep tank water levels.

Jackson says he will hope for the best and wait for what’s next.

“We’re just living one day at a time. We don’t know what to expect or what will happen,” said Jackson.

As for now, Talquin asks that customers inspect around their homes and up to the meter box to look for any potential leaks or frozen pipes.

