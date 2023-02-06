Talquin: Boil water notice in effect for Lake Jackson customers

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.

They say approximately 12 water services are being affected by the notice.

People living in the following areas need to make sure they are boiling their water first before using it: Indian Mounds Rd, 1438 Renegade Trl, 1297 Crowder Rd, 1289 Crowder rd, 1305 Crowder Rd

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for: LAKE JACKSON WATER SYSTEM

Talquin says those in the affected areas may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main and washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments.

They advise customers to allow water to boil for one minute and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

Talquin also advised to run water from a bathtub faucet or an outside spigot to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances. Water should settle before drinking if sediment is present in the water.

