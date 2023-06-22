Tally Job Hop helping local tech scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Twenty-five percent of graduates from Tallahassee's 3 major colleges still live in the Capital City. One program is working to increase that number through networking opportunities in an effort to keep the talent local.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce's Tally Job Hop Program is a partnership with area higher education institutions and local tech companies.

Tallahassee produces nearly 7,000 tech jobs a year but most students are unaware of the potential the tech scene has here. The Tally Job Hop brings area college students who are about to graduate to local tech companies like Ruvos to hear about job opportunities that can keep them here in the Capital City.

Eduardo Gonzalez Loumiet is the CEO of Ruvos, a tech company founded here in Tallahassee that focuses on healthcare technology and cybersecurity.

Over the last three years., they've seen steady growth and are now up to 100 employees. One of them is recent Florida State University graduate Allen Pennington who got hired after connecting with Gonzalez Louimet on the Tally Job Hop.

"I didn't know so after learning about those opportunities and kind of like the progress especially Ruvos made and other companies around Tallahassee to kind of make Tallahassee known and become an employment hub," said Pennington.

Of the 170 students who have participated in the program, 20% are now working at local companies. Manager of Talent Development at the Chamber Katie Harwood said the program not only benefits the students and tech companies but also creates a healthier local economy.

"Taking them out of the campus bubble to see what Tallahassee really is outside of their little campus community. They see a bigger community, they decide to plant roots, they will buy homes, they shop local," said Harwood.

Gonzalez Louimet said it's more cost effective to keep talent local too.

"Making sure that we create a platform to allow these small businesses to get that attention they need because, like I said, they're hiring people and it's a lot easier and more affordable to hire someone that's already here in Tallahassee than have to recruit and compete nationwide," said Gonzalez Louimet.

Pennington is happy he didn't have to move away from Tallahassee after graduation to find a good job.

"Definitely look into what your city has to offer especially because I had no idea," said Pennington.

Harwood said the Chamber is hoping to expand the tally job hop program into more industries than just tech in the future.