Tally Cat Cafe celebrates five years in business, helping cats find forever homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local cat lounge is celebrating its efforts in finding their feline friends a new home.

Tally Cat Cafe opened five years ago Sunday.

It is a coffee and wine bar that also serves as a foster home for cats looking to be adopted.

People have the chance to play with 15 adoptable cats from the Leon County Humane Society in the cat lounge.

Since they opened, they've helped almost 1,500 cats find a 'fur'ever home.

Katie Stryker is a co-owner of Tally Cat Cafe and she says a lot has changed over the years, but she's proud of the space they've created.

"I feel like we were able to achieve all of our goals. we had lofty goals, i mean we wanted something that was really nice for everyone and a place where everyone felt safe to gather and hangout, find a new best friend or even just relax," Stryker said.

Tally Cat Cafe has also been able to double the number of cats the leon county humane society has been able to save annually.

The cafe is hosting a donation drive for the humane society and they're looking for wipes, food and toys.

Anyone who donates can get free cat cafe merchandise.