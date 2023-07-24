Tally Cat Café adopts long time cat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a purr-fect match for one cat at the Tally Cat Cafe.

Silkee, is the longest resident at the cat cafe, living there for almost two years now. The staff realized how comfortable she was with them, and decided to adopt her as a cafe.

Courtney Kendrick, co-owner of the Tally Cat Cafe, says the hope is that one of their staff members will eventually be able to take her home.

"We just felt like that would be the best solution for her. Like transitioning her even to a different rescue or any other option we feel would just be too stressful for her, and we thought this would be our way of ensuring that her new home is a safe place for her," said Kendrick.

The Cat Cafe has plenty of cats outside of Silkee available for adoption. They're open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.