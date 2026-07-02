Tallahassee's TEMPO program graduates 160 students Wednesday, marking largest GED class in program history

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee's TEMPO program will graduate 160 formerly at-risk students Wednesday evening, July 2nd, in what marks the largest GED graduating class since the program launched in 2017.

In a release, the city says the graduation ceremony takes place from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Old West Enrichment Center, on Lake Bradford Road. The public is invited to attend.

The 160 graduates make up the program's ninth cohort and bring the total number of participants served since 2017 to more than 4,200.

"The City of Tallahassee's TEMPO program continues to yield amazing results," Mayor John E. Dailey said. "It has a proven track record over the years of successfully engaging more than 4,200 participants in educational and vocational opportunities and is credited with not only changing lives but saving lives."

Among this graduating class, 120 students earned their General Education Diploma — the largest number of GED recipients in a single cohort since the program began with 12 students. An additional 40 students will receive technical certificates from Lively Technical College, Tallahassee State College, and Florida Health Science Consulting. Those graduates will pursue careers including cosmetologist, barber, electrician, welder, aviation mechanic, patient care technician, and administrative specialist.

TEMPO — Tallahassee Engaged in Meaningful Productivity for Opportunity — is administered by the City's Department of Housing & Community Resilience. The nationally recognized program identifies, engages, and reconnects disconnected or at-risk youth ages 16-24 who are neither employed nor in school, connecting them to educational and employment opportunities.

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