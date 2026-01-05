Tallahassee's StarMetro announces service changes for 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — StarMetro, a public transportation service in Tallahassee, announced updates to their routes and schedule for 2026.

The changes took effect on Jan. 3 and involve weekday, evening, and Saturday bus routes.

Read the changes below.

Weekdays:



The Tall Timbers and Southwood routes will adjust to 60-minute frequencies, while maintaining connectivity at C.K. Steele Bus Plaza.

The Forest route southbound will serve Jefferson Street instead of St. Augustine Street.

Evenings:



All night routes will end operations at 9 p.m., with the last bus departing from C.K. Steele Bus Plaza at 8:30 p.m.

Dial-A-Ride will end operations at 9 p.m. with the last scheduled pick up at 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays:



The Saturday schedule will consist of nine routes.

The Saturday Killearn, Dogwood, and San Luis routes will sunset.

The Saturday Red Hills route will serve Thomasville Road between Village Square Blvd. and Kerry Forest Parkway.

The Saturday Live Oak route eastbound will serve Levy Avenue and Lake Bradford Road.

The Saturday Forest route southbound will serve Jefferson Street instead of St. Augustine Street.

StarMetro says they offer free travel training and trip planning support.

If you have questions or need help, you can contact Talgov.com/RideReady or email TravelTrainer@Talgov.com.

You can also submit feedback here.

